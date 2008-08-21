The New York Sun

Stocks End Mixed on Rising Oil

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

TIM PARADIS
Wall Street ended mixed today after investors largely shrugged off a jump in oil prices and focused instead on a bullish analyst call on Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc. that eased worries about the financial sector.

Stocks ended off their lows of the session after a Ladenburg Thalmann analyst raised his rating on Lehman to “buy,” saying he believes the nation’s fourth-biggest investment bank has become a “hostile takeover candidate.” That call helped ease concerns about that company as well as the financial sector, which has been hit by a spike in bad mortgage debt.

The partial recovery in financials as well as gains by energy producers themselves helped contain investors’ anxiety over a jump in oil of more than $5 a barrel. Prices rose as investors questioned whether rising tensions with Russia could disrupt energy shipments from the world’s second-largest oil producer. Often an uptick in oil will fan Wall Street’s fears of inflation.

According to preliminary calculations, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 12.78, or 0.11%, to 11,430.21. The Dow managed a moderate gain on Wednesday after heavy losses the first two days of the week.

Broader stock indicators ended mixed today. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 3.18, or 0.25%, to 1,277.72, and the Nasdaq composite index fell 8.70, or 0.36%, to 2,380.38.

