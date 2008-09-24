Stocks Fall on Fears of Stalled Bailout

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

American stocks fell in the market’s worst two-day slump in six years on concern Congress will hold up a $700 billion bank bailout that the chairman of the Federal Reserve, Ben Bernanke, said is critical to preventing a recession.

General Motors Corp., Dillard’s Inc., and Regions Financial Corp. tumbled more than 7% after members of the Senate Banking Committee expressed skepticism about Treasury Secretary Paulson’s plan. General Electric Co., the world’s third-biggest company, retreated 4.6% as Merrill Lynch & Co. downgraded the stock on “growing fundamental pressures.” ConocoPhillips and Newmont Mining Co. lost more than 3% as oil, gold, and copper prices decreased.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index slid 18.87 points, or 1.6%, to 1,188.22, capping a two-day decline of 5.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 161.52, or 1.5%, to 10,854.17, erasing a 128-point rally. The Nasdaq Composite Index declined 25.64, or 1.2%, to 2,153.34. Almost three stocks fell for each that gained on the New York Stock Exchange.

“The credit crunch is going to become far more severe than anybody thought two weeks ago,” a senior investment officer at Chemung Canal Trust Co. in Elmira, N.Y., which manages $1.7 billion, Tom Wirth, said. “In my opinion this is not understood by the politicians in Washington.”

The S&P 500 swung between gains and losses at least 25 times as Messrs. Bernanke and Paulson urged swift passage of the bailout measure, while lawmakers expressed objections. Senator Brown, a Democrat from Ohio, said his constituents hold a “universally negative” opinion toward the proposal, while Senator Bunning, a Kentucky Republican, said the plan would “take Wall Street’s pain and spread it to the taxpayers.”

GM, the largest American automaker, tumbled 7.4% to $10.72. Dillard’s, the Arkansas-based department-store chain, retreated 9% to $11.53.

All 10 of the major industries in the S&P 500 declined, with seven groups losing more than 1%.