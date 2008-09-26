The New York Sun

Stocks Finish Slightly Higher

TIM PARADIS
Stocks have turned in a lopsided finish as investors nervously wait for more news on the government’s financial bailout plan.

The Dow Jones industrials rose 118 points to the 11,140 level, lifted by big national banks like Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. Although investors are very nervous about the financial sector, they were gravitating toward companies they believe are in more secure financial positions.

Smaller banks and tech stocks led the day’s selling, which came on very light volume as many investors chose to sit out the session.

The credit markets remained tense, although there were indications that they have loosened slightly.

