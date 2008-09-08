Stocks Rally on Plan for Mortgage Giants

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Stocks rallied today as investors placed bets that a recovery in the financial and housing sectors is more likely to occur following the U.S. government’s move to bail out mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The Dow Jones industrials gained nearly 300 points.

The announcement yesterday that the Treasury Department was seizing control of the companies, which own or back about half the nation’s mortgage debt, brushed aside investors’ long-simmering worries that the pair would be felled by a spike in bad mortgage debt.

Investors were hoping that the plan to inject up to $100 billion in each of the government-chartered mortgage financiers could not only help lower mortgage rates but perhaps help buoy the overall economy. The move could help banks feel more open to write new mortgages and to refinance existing mortgages at lower rates, offering a possible lifeline to consumers struggling with increasing payments.

But the government’s steadying hand for two institutions that many Wall Street observers had said were simply too big to let fail isn’t likely to alleviate troubles for homeowners who have fallen far behind on their mortgages.

The managing director of U.S. equity trading at Canaccord Adams at New York, Dave Rovelli, said that while the plan boosts confidence in sectors like financials and home builders, it doesn’t immediately alleviate worries about other areas of the economy. Still, he said the move was far more welcome than a collapse of Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac.

“It saves Armageddon from happening,” he said. “If you think about it, this helps the financials, this helps the housing market. Tech took a huge hit last week. Does this really affect tech? I don’t think so.”

At the close, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 289.53, or 2.58%, to 11,510.49 after being up nearly 350 points in the early going.

Broader stock indicators were also higher. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index advanced 25.49, or 2.05%, to 1,267.80, and the Nasdaq composite index added 13.88, or 0.62%, to 2,269.76.