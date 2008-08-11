Stocks End Higher, Extending Last Week’s Gains

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Stocks ended higher today but well off their peaks after the price of crude oil pulled off its lows and the Federal Reserve said more banks are tightening lending standards.

The decline in oil since last month has eased investors’ concerns about the drag of rising prices on the economy, but its move off its lowest levels today deflated a stock market rally that built upon steep gains last week. Light, sweet crude fell 75 cents to settle at $114.45 per barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after dipping as low as $112.72, its lowest level since early May.

The Fed’s news reminded investors that the nation’s credit situation is still deeply troubled. The central bank said about 75% of the banks surveyed indicated in a July survey that they had increased requirements for prime mortgages, up from about 60% in April. The tighter standards can make it more expensive and difficult for borrowing that could stimulate the economy.

Falling oil prices and the continuing problems in the financial sector have competed for Wall Street’s attention in recent sessions, with oil sending stocks higher and credit-related news tending to limit or halt the rallies.

According to preliminary calculations, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 48.03, or 0.41% , to 11,782.35, after being up more than 130 points. The gains today follow the blue chips’ 300-point jump Friday.

Broader stock indicators also advanced today. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 9.00, or 0.69%, to 1,305.32. The Nasdaq composite index rose 25.85, or 1.07%, to 2,439.95, after names like Amazon.com Inc. jumped $7.58, or 9.4%, to $88.09 following release of upbeat comments from analysts.