Survey: Prices at the Pump Dropping Nationwide

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
CAMARILLO, Calif. — A national survey shows gas prices continue dropping across the nation.

The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline at self-serve stations was $3.85 Friday, down almost 15 cents from two weeks ago.

Mid-grade went for $3.98 and premium went for $4.10. That’s according to the Lundberg Survey of 7,000 gas stations nationwide, released today.

Diesel was at $4.64.

The cheapest gas was in Tulsa, Okla., where a gallon of regular cost $3.50. Anchorage, Alaska, was most expensive at $4.37.

The California average was $4.10, down 22 cents from two weeks ago.

The Western states were the only region in America where gas remained above $4 a gallon on average.

