The Week In New York Business

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Today

The School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA) at Columbia University presents a lecture entitled “Financial Stability, the Trilemma, and International Reserves” between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. in Room 1501 of the International Affairs Building on Columbia’s Morningside Heights campus. Free. Contact: dc2170@columbia.edu

Financial Women’s Association of New York hosts a panel on investment and capital markets in Brazil between 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. on the 12th floor of Credit Suisse at One Madison Ave. The cost is $45 for nonmembers. Contact: 212-533-2141

Tomorrow

Best Buy Co. is scheduled to release its second-quarter earnings. Goldman-Sachs is scheduled to release its third-quarter earnings.

The Web 2.0 Expo, a conference on new trends on the World Wide Web, begins today at 9 a.m. at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center. Please go to web2expo.com for more information.

Smallbiztechnology.com offers “Beyond Websites and EMail: How Social Media Can Grow Your Business” beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Samsung Experience in the Time Warner Center. The cost is $49. Please go to smallbiztechnology.com/tasteoftechnology/ to register.

Wednesday

Morgan Stanley is scheduled to release its third-quarter earnings.

Advertising Women of New York presents its “Networking With Notables” workshop and cocktail reception between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on the 32nd floor of USA Today at 535 Madison Ave. The cost is $65 for nonmembers. Contact: 212-221-7969

SIPA offers a lecture called “India: The Emerging Giant” between 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. in Room 1501 of the International Affairs Building on Columbia’s Morningside Heights campus. Free, but reservations are required. Contact: jac12@columbia.edu

Thursday

Oracle Corp. and Scholastic Corp. are scheduled to release their first-quarter earnings.

The New York Public Library hosts an introduction to the stock market beginning at 1:15 p.m. at the Science, Industry, and Business Library at 188 Madison Ave. Free. Contact: 212-592-7000

Friday

The New York City Department of Small Business Services offers a workshop outlining government contracts and how to attain them between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. at its office at 110 William St. Free. Contact: rsvp@sbs.nyc.gov

The Lower Manhattan Business Solution Center offers a seminar on brand positioning between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. at their offices at 110 William St. Free. Contact: mramirez@seedco.org