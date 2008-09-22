This Week in New York Business

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Today

The 92nd Street Y hosts Ian Schrager discussing the future of lifestyle and business with Jonathan Tisch beginning at 8:15 p.m. in Buttenwieser Hall at 92nd Street and Lexington Avenue. The cost is $27. Please go to 92y.com to purchase tickets.

Columbia University’s Weatherhead East Asian Institute presents a brown bag lecture entitled “Urban Wholesale Price Change and Economic Growth in Modern China” with the professor of economic history at the Institute of Economics at Nankai University, Wang Yuru, between 12 and 1:30 p.m. in room 918 of the International Affairs building on Columbia’s main campus. Contact: cb2469@columbia.edu

Tomorrow

The New School’s Schwartz Center for Economic Policy Analysis hosts journalist Linda Greenhouse and Bob Kerrey in a discussion of the Future of the U.S. Supreme Court between 6 and 8 p.m. at the Theresa Lang Community and Student Center at 55 W. 13th St. The cost is $8. Contact: 212-229-5488

The School of Public Affairs and the Center for Nonprofit Strategy and Management at Baruch College offers a lecture on attracting today’s philanthropists between 4 and 6 p.m. on the third floor of the School of Public Affairs at 135 E. 22nd St. Free. Contact: 646-660-6743

Wednesday

Nike is scheduled to release its first-quarter earnings. Bed Bath & Beyond is scheduled to release its second-quarter earnings.

The author of “Planet Google: One Company’s Audacious Plan To Organize Everything We Know,” Randall Stross, reads at 7 p.m. at Borders bookstore at 461 Park Ave. Free. Contact: 212-980-6785

The New York Public Library hosts “Theater Techniques to Help You Persuade and Inspire Your Business Listeners — In the Office, Boardroom, Courtroom, or Media” beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Science, Industry, and Business Library at 188 Madison Ave. Free. Contact: 212-592-7000

Thursday

Research In Motion is scheduled to release its second-quarter earnings. Discover Financial Services is scheduled to release its third-quarter earnings.

The Japan Society offers a panel called “Commodities Conundrum: The U.S. & Japan Battle a Byproduct of Emerging Market Growth” beginning at 12 p.m. at the society’s headquarters at 333 E. 47th St. Prices vary. Please go to japansociety.org for more information.

A senior economic fellow of the Conference Board and a member of the National Bureau of Economic Research, Victor Zarnowitz, speaks at 7 p.m. at Borders bookstore at 461 Park Ave. Free. Contact: 212-980-6785

Friday

Advertising Women of New York presents “How to Choose a Career You’ll Love in Media and Advertising — Career Security Through Thick and Thin” beginning at 7:45 a.m. on the sixth floor of MSN at 1290 Sixth Ave. The cost is $45. Contact: 212-221-7969