The New York Sun

Join
National

Fortis Bank is Nationalized by Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

BRUSSELS, Belgium — The Belgian prime minister says the troubled Dutch-Belgian banking and insurance giant Fortis NV will be partially nationalized.

Prime Minister Yves Leterme says the deal was reached during talks today between E.U. and national banking officials and ministers from the Belgian, Dutch, and Luxembourg governments.

The deal will see the three governments pour 11.2 billion euro ($16.4 billion) into the bank.

Fortis will also be forced to sell off its stake in Dutch bank ABN Amro, which it partially took over last year.

All three nations hope to prevent Fortis from falling victim to the credit crisis and to reassure investors and account holders that their money is not at risk.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use