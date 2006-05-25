TiVo’s Loss Widens On Litigation Costs

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

TiVo Incorporated said after the market closed yesterday that its fiscal first-quarter loss widened from that of a year ago on costs associated with its lawsuit against EchoStar Communications Corporation, reduced prices, and the expensing of stock options.

The pioneer of digital video-recording technology said it lost $10.7 million, or 13 cents a share, in the latest three months, compared with a loss of $857,000, or 1 cent a share, in the prior year’s period. Service and technology revenue rose to $55.1 million from $40 million.

Analysts polled by Thomson First Call were expecting a loss of 19 cents a share on revenue of $50.6 million.

TiVo-owned subscription gross additions were 91,000, compared with 104,000 a year earlier. The company ended the last quarter with just more than 4.4 million subscribers, representing 33% growth in the past 12 months.