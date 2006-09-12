The New York Sun

Join
National

Tyco Executive Charged With Filing False Tax Return

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

A former Tyco International tax executive surrendered Monday on charges that he filed a false company tax return in 1999 that failed to report about $170 million in income.

Raymond Scott Stevenson, of Delray Beach, Florida, pleaded not guilty to the single charge, which carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Mr. Stevenson was the company’s top tax adviser in 1999 when he allegedly oversaw a series of transactions intended to reduce its state tax liability. That caused a capital gain of $170 million for Tyco that was not reflected on its tax return that year, prosecutors said. It was not immediately clear if he had hired a lawyer.A spokeswoman for Tyco did not immediately return calls seeking comment.

Mr. Stevenson’s alleged misdeeds occurred during the tenure of former Tyco Chief Executive Dennis Kozlowski, who, along with former Chief Financial Officer Mark Swartz, was convicted last year in a New York state court on multiple counts of grand larceny, conspiracy, securities fraud, and falsifying business records.

Prosecutors said the two conspired to defraud Tyco of millions of dollars to fund their extravagant lifestyles. They were sentenced in September to up to 25 years in prison.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
ASSOCIATED PRESS

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use