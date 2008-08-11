The New York Sun

UPS Bids for European Delivery Service

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Bloomberg News
The United Parcel Service Inc. made an informal approach to buy TNT NV, Europe’s second-biggest express-delivery service, $15 billion, Britain’s Sunday Telegraph said, citing unidentified people. Soaring fuel costs have hurt global courier businesses and falling share prices have made consolidation more compelling, the London-based newspaper said.

Buying TNT would give Atlanta-based UPS, the world’s largest package-delivery company, a full European air and road-delivery network, including an air hub in Liege, Belgium, and a trucking center in the Dutch city of Arnhem. FedEx Corp. also had preliminary talks with TNT and decided not to make an offer, reports in July said.

