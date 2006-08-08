Wal-Mart To Increase Starting Wages

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc., under fire from critics who say it doesn’t pay enough, said it will raise the starting pay rates for almost a third of its American Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club stores.

The world’s largest retailer said it also will boost performance-based pay. Minimum starting pay will rise an average of 6% at 1,200 stores, spokesman John Simley said yesterday.

Wal-Mart pays full-time employees an average of $10.11 an hour, compared with $17 at Costco Wholesale Corp., the largest U.S. warehouse-club retailer.

Labor and religious groups have criticized Wal-Mart’s wages and benefits, and the company faces legislative attempts to regulate what it pays. Wal-Mart is raising its pay as Congress debates whether to increase the federal minimum wage 41% to $7.25 from the current $5.15.

“Wal-Mart is helping itself as much as helping employees,” said Burt Flickinger, managing director of Strategic Resource Group, a New York consulting firm. “There was disparity versus competing retailers like Costco, like others in the food and drug sector.”

Chicago last month passed a living-wage bill a week after a federal judge in Maryland overturned a law that required the retailer to spend 8 percent of its payroll on health care. The Chicago law requires workers at stores larger than 90,000 square feet to pay at least $9.25 an hour plus $1.50 in benefits.