Wall Street’s Ride, Lincoln Town Car, Faces Demise

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The Lincoln Town Cars that chauffeur New York investment bankers home at the end of the day soon may be part of Wall Street history.

Ford Motor Co. plans to close the Wixom, Michigan, plant that makes the sedan and hasn’t committed to production beyond the 2007 model year. Ford’s Mercury Grand Marquis or DaimlerChrysler AG’s Chrysler 300 may be called upon to take the Lincoln’s place.

The Town Car, which makes up more than 80% of New York’s 35,000 for-hire fleet, is the ‘black car’ of choice in every major American market, said Neil Weiss, editor of industry magazine Black Car News. Without it, life wouldn’t be the same for thousands of bankers and executives who have been stretching out in the back seat since 1980, usually at company expense.

Investor Warren Buffett is already giving up the ride. Yesterday, he offered his 2001 Town Car in a charity auction.

“It’s spacious, the leather seats are nice, and it’s just a nice ride,” an investment banking analyst for Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc., Alex Weiss, said of the fleet models. Mr. Weiss, who uses a car service three or four times a month, estimated his five-minute ride costs Lehman $18, compared with $6 for a taxi.

The Town Car has a manufacturer’s suggested retail price starting at more than $40,000. The biggest model is the largest American sedan, at 18 feet, 5 inches. That’s more than a foot longer than the $140,000 Mercedes-Benz S600, based on figures from Ford and DaimlerChrysler’s Web sites.

Riders “feel like kings in the back of these things,” said Dean Hameed, 36, who has driven Town Cars for 10 years.

On a recent evening, Mr. Hameed’s Town Car was one of 40 lined up outside Deutsche Bank AG on Wall Street. A mile away, 30 Town Cars waited on Greenwich Street in Tribeca for workers headed home from Citigroup Inc. just before midnight.

The vehicle is so much a part of Wall Street culture, the local community board demanded that Goldman Sachs Group Inc. adopt a ‘black-car management plan’ for the $2.4 billion headquarters it is building in lower Manhattan. The investment bank agreed that black cars for employees working after 9 p.m. will be summoned from an adjacent garage, a spokeswoman, Andrea Raphael, said.

Town Cars often are used as a messenger service, a former JPMorgan Chase & Co. investment banker, Maria Yuan, 25, said.

“When one of our bosses or clients needed a package delivered to their house in Connecticut or Westchester, we’d just throw it in the back seat of one,” she said.

Sometimes the car’s comfort and spaciousness are put to the test.

“Christmastime, you get many, many drunk bankers,” said driver Andy Koksal, 32, parked near Citigroup’s offices on Park Avenue. Last December, he had to plead with a female passenger to limit her back-seat activities with a client because the windows were becoming too fogged.

“This is a very embarrassing situation,” Mr. Koksal said. “But you want to drive safely.”

Ford hasn’t disclosed any decision on making the Town Car after the 2007 models, spokesman Jim Cain said. Shuttering the Wixom plant is part of a plan announced in January by William Clay Ford Jr., greatgrandson of the company’s founder, to close 14 North American factories and cut 30,000 jobs by 2012. The company’s board is to meet tomorrow to consider additional restructuring steps.

Town Car sales slowed to about 47,000 in 2005 from 149,000 in 1990, according to Autodata Corp. This year’s sales through August fell 17%. Sales are split about evenly between retail and fleet customers, a Ford spokesman, Alan Hall, said.

“If they put $200 million into a redesign, I think they could revive sales quickly,” said Dennis Virag, president of Automotive Consulting Group in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Mr. Buffett, chairman and chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., put his personal gold Town Car on the block — including the license plate that says “Thrifty” — in a benefit for Girls Inc., a New York-based non-profit educational group.

Mr. Buffett replaced it earlier this year with a Cadillac, made by General Motors Corp.

The Chrysler 300 or the Grand Marquis is the Town Car’s likely successor in black-car fleets, said John Wolkonowicz, senior auto analyst for Global Insight Inc., an economic forecasting firm in Lexington, Massachusetts.