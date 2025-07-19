Bystanders Beat and Shoot Driver Who Slammed Into a Crowd Outside an LA Nightclub

At least 30 people were injured in the incident, seven of them critically.

The driver of a car that plowed into a crowd outside a popular Los Angeles nightclub early Saturday is hospitalized after being dragged from the car, beaten, and shot by bystanders.

At least 30 people were injured in the incident near the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Vermont Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. The area was crowded with people who were leaving the music venue Vermont Hollywood and customers of an adjacent food stand.

Video from the scene shows injured people on the ground, people running away, and people rushing to the car. The video shows the bloodied driver being punched and kicked after being pulled from the car and falling to the ground.

LAFD Captain Adam VanGerpen said most of the victims were women who had been attending the reggae/hip hop event inside the club. Others rushed out of the building to help the victims before authorities arrived at the scene.

The driver had been kicked out of a business shortly before driving the Nissan Versa into a valet stand and the large crowd, KABC-TV reported.

A woman who was selling hot dogs from the stand told the Associated Press that there had been a fight outside the club prior to the incident. Maria Medrano said she and her husband narrowly escaped as the car crushed their stand.

“The car stopped once it hit the hot dog stand, it got stuck there,” Ms. Medrano told the AP from the hospital. “If not, I wouldn’t be here.” She said she heard the gunshots.

“Everyone started running,” Ms. Medrano said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said that 124 personnel assisted at the scene. A total of 23 patients were transported to hospitals including seven critically injured, six in serious condition and 10 in fair condition. The driver was among those transported. His condition was unknown. Another seven people with injuries declined to go to the hospital.

The LAPD said it is still looking for the gunman. He was described as a man in a blue jersey with a silver revolver.

Mayor Karen Bass called it a heartbreaking tragedy. “I want to thank the more than 100 LAFD and LAPD personnel who responded to the scene to help to save lives,” she said in a statement released on X.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident,” The Vermont Hollywood said in its own statement posted on Facebook. “Our thoughts and heartfelt prayers are with the victims and their families during this difficult time.”