The 10th Annual Fringe Festival

COULDA BEEN A CONTENDA The Rude Mechanicals Theater Company presents “I Coulda Been a Kennedy,” in which a family conspires across three decades of American political history to have their son elevated to the highest office. The play is directed by Ted Sluberski and features the actors Julie Fitzpatrick, Matthew Lawler, and Helen Piper Coxe. Friday through Friday, August 25, Players Theatre, 115 MacDougal St., between 3rd Street and Minetta Lane, 212-279-4488, $15.

COUCH JUMPING The Redux Theatre Company present “The Secret Is Out: I Was Tom Cruise,” about a couple whose life is disturbed after they are befriended by the actor as he shoots a film in their building. The play is directed by Alexander Poe and features actors Jeff Addis, Gideon Banner, and Natasha David. Friday through Tuesday, August 22, Connelly Theatre, 220 E.4th St., between avenues A and B, 212-279-4488, $15.

TEENY TINY The Center for Architecture present Teresa Willis’s “Eenie Meenie,” an autobiographical play about a Caucasian woman’s experiences with racism and the African-American piano tuner who casts a spell on her. Saturday through Thursday, August 24, 5:45 p.m., Center for Architecture, 536 La Guardia Place, between Bleecker and 3rd streets, 212–279–4488, $15.

GENETIC ENGINEERING The New York International Fringe Festival and Creative Artists Laboratory presents Tanya Klein’s “Perfect,” about a mother who faces a crisis when her daughter, genetically engineered to be the perfect offspring, asserts her individuality.The play is directed by the playwright, and actresses include Ali Baynes and Natasha Graf. Saturday through Saturday, August 19th, times vary, Gene Frankel Theater, between Lafayette Street and the Bowery, 212-279-4488, $15.