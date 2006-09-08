This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CINEMATIC THERAPY The Hangin’ Hams production company presents a series of free film screenings for families affected by the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. Films include Jim Fleigner’s “Rounding First” (2005), about three childhood friends and their experiences during summer vacation. Tickets are available starting tomorrow. Saturday and Sunday, noon, Tribeca Cinemas, 54 Varick St. at Laight Street, 212-941-2000, free.

WALKING TO REMEMBER New York Discovery Tours presents a September 11 remembrance tour starting in TriBeCa. Sites include St. Peter’s Church and St. Paul’s Chapel, the North Moore Street firehouse, and the site of ground zero. Saturday and Sunday, 2:30 p.m., meeting point disclosed at reservation, 212-465-3331, $14.

TALKING IT THROUGH Voices for September 11th, a nonprofit organization for survivors and the families of the September 11 attacks, presents a “Remember and Renew” forum featuring panel discussions, resiliency forums, and children’s programs. Participants include the director of the World Trade Center Memorial Museum, Alice Greenwald, and the creators of the Webbased 9/11 Living Memorial, Mary Fetchet and Monica Iken. Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Marriott Financial Center, 85 West St. at Albany Street, 203-966-3911, free.

ECLECTIC TRIBUTE All Souls NYC presents “A Concert on the Eve of the Fifth Anniversary of 9/11.” Musicians include percussionist Michel Baklouk, klezmer clarinetist Margot Leverett, and Bharatnatyam dancer Shoba Sharma. Sunday, 6 p.m., In the Sanctuary of All Souls Church, 1157 Lexington Ave. at 80th Street, 212-535-5530, $10.