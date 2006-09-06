9/11 Five Years Later

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

TIME CAPSULE The New-York Historical Society presents “Elegy in the Dust: September 11th and the Chelsea Jeans Memorial,” an exhibit that contains a glass-encased part of the Chelsea Jeans store that was destroyed during the attacks on September 11, 2001. The exhibit also includes photographs taken during September 11th and video installations. Through Sunday, January 7, Tuesday–Sunday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., New-York Historical Society, 212-876-3400, $10 general, $5 students, teachers, and seniors, free for members and children.

LOWER MANHATTAN HISTORY The Brooklyn Museum presents “Looking Back From Ground Zero: Images From the Brooklyn Museum Collection,” an exhibit of photographs, paintings, and drawings from the 19th century to the present. The collection documents the development of the lower Manhattan area. Artists represented include G.N. Miller and Berenice Abbott. Through Sunday, January 7, Wednesday–Friday, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.–6 p.m., Brooklyn Museum of Art, 200 Eastern Parkway at Washington Avenue, 718-638-5000, $8 general, $4 students and seniors, free for members and children.