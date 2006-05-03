Art
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
WILD WILD WEST American transcendentalist Michael Workman celebrates the opening of his new exhibit, “Layers of Light II.” Trained as an architectural illustrator, Mr. Workman uses his native state of Utah as inspiration for his nature-based paintings. Tomorrow through Saturday, May 27, Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Jenkins Johnson Gallery, 521 W. 26th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-629-0707, free.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.