FIELD OF DREAMS In Hiraki Sawa’s video triptych “Going Places Sitting Down,” rocking horses travel though an English country home. In “Murmuring,” a video diptych, the artist animates drawings of plants and other living objects painted on the surfaces of a domestic interior. Through Saturday, June 3,Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., James Cohan Gallery, 533 W. 26th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-714-9500, free.

TRYPTIC WORKS Artist Holly Lane combines fantastical landscape paintings with ornate wood furniture in the exhibit “The Benefits of Pond Wading and Other Musings.” Through Saturday, May 20, Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Forum Gallery, 745 Fifth Ave. at 57th Street, 212-355-4545, free.