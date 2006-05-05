Art
HEADS UP West Indian artist Ashley Bickerton presents a new exhibit of paintings, monotypes, and lithographs. In “Green Reflecting Heads With Hula Girls No. 3,” green heads sprout flowers, and dancers balance from stone holes in “Hula Girls.” Saturday through Saturday, May 27, Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Lehmann Maupin Gallery, 540 W. 26th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-255-2923, free.
