WITTY POSE Paul Kasmin Gallery presents “Unwit,” an exhibit of collages and sculptures by artist Angus Fairhurst.He staged fashion shoots to replicate poses found in perfume ads for his pieces. Through Saturday, June 3,Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Paul Kasmin Gallery, 293 Tenth Ave., between 26th and 27th streets, 212-563-4474, free.

LOOKING BACK The Sundaram Tagore Gallery presents “Now and Then,” a retrospective of 76-year-old artist Susan Weil, who is known for her artistic collaborations with her ex-husband, Robert Rauschenberg. Through Saturday, May 20, Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Sundaram Tagore Gallery, 547 W. 27th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-677-4520, free.

WILD WILD WEST American transcendentalist Michael Workman’s work is on display in “Layers of Light II.” Trained as an architectural illustrator, Mr. Workman uses his native state of Utah as inspiration for his nature-based paintings. Through Saturday, May 27, Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Jenkins Johnson Gallery, 521 W. 26th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-629-0707, free.