IN AND OUT P.P.O.W. Gallery presents “This Inner Outer World,” an exhibit of works by Bo Bartlett.Mr. Barlett was inspired during a trip through Europe in which he carried just three colors of gouache.The exhibit consists of grisaille paintings in only a few colors. Through Saturday, May 27, Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., P.P.O.W. Gallery, 555 W. 25th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-647-1044, free.

ANIMAL HOUSE “Zoo Story,” an exhibit presented by the Fisher Landau Center for Art, features bronze, concrete, and clay sculptures of animals. Artists Francois-Xavier Lalanne and Daisy Youngblood are featured. Through Monday, October 16, Thursday-Monday, noon-5 p.m., Fisher Landau Center for Art, 38-27 30th St., between 38th and 39th avenues, Long Island City, Queens, 718-937-0727, free.