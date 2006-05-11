This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

LOOKING BACK The Sundaram Tagore Gallery presents “Now and Then,” a retrospective of 76-year-old artist Susan Weil, who is known for her artistic collaborations with her ex-husband, Robert Rauschenberg. Through Saturday, May 20, Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Sundaram Tagore Gallery, 547 W. 27th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-677-4520, free.

ISLAND ART Paul Sharpe Contemporary Art presents a reception for a survey of work by the Afro-Cuban artist Juana Valdes, covering the past 10 years of the artist’s career. The collection of conceptual works includes “Otra Ves Al Mar,” a beaded, transparent wedding gown that hangs from the ceiling. Tonight, 6 p.m., Paul Sharpe Contemporary Art, 525 W. 29 St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 646-613-1252, free.

WITTY POSE “Unwit” is an exhibit of collages and sculptures by artist Angus Fairhurst. He staged fashion shoots to replicate poses found in perfume ads for his pieces. Through Saturday, June 3,Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Paul Kasmin Gallery, 293 Tenth Ave., between 26th and 27th streets, 212-563-4474, free.