Art
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
CUTTING CLOTH The artist China Marks presents “Fabrications,” a new exhibit of sewn drawings. Ms. Marks uses an industrial sewing machine to compose fantastical quilted figures. Through Saturday, June 24, Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Luise Ross Gallery, 511 W. 25th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, no. 307, 212-343-2161, free.
