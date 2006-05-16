The New York Sun

Join
National

Art

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Art
Art

NAMES AND TITLES Artist Mark Kostabi presents his new exhibit, “Paintings.” Mr. Kostabi named his paintings after suggestions made on his New York public television show, “Name That Painting,” where art students and critics won prizes for winning titles. Through Saturday, June 10, Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Adam Baumgold Gallery, 74 E. 79th St., between Park and Madison avenues, 212-861-7338, free.

TEACHING WELL The exhibit “Process and Promise: Art Education and Community at the 92nd Street Y, 1930-2005” features art from past and present Y faculty members, including Elizabeth Murray, Philip Pearlstein, Leo Steinberg, and Betty Woodman. Through Thursday, June 22, noon-4 p.m., 92nd Street Y, 1395 Lexington Ave. at 92nd Street, 212-415-5500, free.

Art
Art

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use