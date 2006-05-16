This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

NAMES AND TITLES Artist Mark Kostabi presents his new exhibit, “Paintings.” Mr. Kostabi named his paintings after suggestions made on his New York public television show, “Name That Painting,” where art students and critics won prizes for winning titles. Through Saturday, June 10, Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Adam Baumgold Gallery, 74 E. 79th St., between Park and Madison avenues, 212-861-7338, free.

TEACHING WELL The exhibit “Process and Promise: Art Education and Community at the 92nd Street Y, 1930-2005” features art from past and present Y faculty members, including Elizabeth Murray, Philip Pearlstein, Leo Steinberg, and Betty Woodman. Through Thursday, June 22, noon-4 p.m., 92nd Street Y, 1395 Lexington Ave. at 92nd Street, 212-415-5500, free.