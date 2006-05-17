Art
DRAWING CLOSER Musician and composer John Lurie presents his new exhibit, “Works on Paper,” combining text with watercolors and drawings. Known for his work with the musical ensemble the Lounge Lizards, this is his first museum presentation. Through Monday, August 14, Thursday-Monday, noon-6 p.m., P.S. 1, 22-25 Jackson Ave. at 46th Avenue, Long Island City, Queens, 718-784-2084, free.
