Art
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
RAIN CLOUDS Valentina Dubasky presents two exhibits, “Review” and “Preview,” both on display now. “Preview” contains the new painting “Rainforests, Cloud Forests and Pine,” based on extensive her travels. Through Saturday, May 27, Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Cheryl Pelavin Fine Arts, 13 Jay St. at Staple Street, 212-925-9424, free.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.