RUSSIA WITH LOVE The Russian American Cultural Center presents “Family Album: Jewish Artists From St. Petersburg.” The exhibit explores how artists have discovered their ethnic roots in the post-Communist era. Featured artists include Anatoly Zaslavsky, Robert Lotosh, and Boris Borsch. Through Thursday, July 13, Sunday-Friday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m., Saturday, 1 p.m.-10 p.m., Jewish Community Center, 334 Amsterdam Ave. at 76th Street, 646-606-5708, free.
