The New York Sun

Join
National

Art

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Art
Art

ART CLASS The exhibit “Teaching America To Draw: Instructional Manuals and Ephemera, 1794 to 1925” features artifacts of drawing primers for both children and adults. Many of the pieces are shown as works-inprogress, such as “Lady in a Grid,” taken from the 1893 publication “Elements of Drawing” by Henry Williams. Far left, “Dogs” from Caroline Hunt Timmer’s “Animal Drawing” (1895); left, “Young Girl” from “William Hermes’ United States Drawing-school” (1862). Through Saturday, July 29, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., the Grolier Club, 47 E. 60th St., between Park and Madison avenues, 212-838-6690, free.

Art
Art

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use