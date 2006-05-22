This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

ART CLASS The exhibit “Teaching America To Draw: Instructional Manuals and Ephemera, 1794 to 1925” features artifacts of drawing primers for both children and adults. Many of the pieces are shown as works-inprogress, such as “Lady in a Grid,” taken from the 1893 publication “Elements of Drawing” by Henry Williams. Far left, “Dogs” from Caroline Hunt Timmer’s “Animal Drawing” (1895); left, “Young Girl” from “William Hermes’ United States Drawing-school” (1862). Through Saturday, July 29, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., the Grolier Club, 47 E. 60th St., between Park and Madison avenues, 212-838-6690, free.