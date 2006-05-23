This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

CUTTING CLOTH The artist China Marks presents “Fabrications,” a new exhibit of sewn drawings. Ms. Marks uses an industrial sewing machine to compose fantastical quilted figures. Through Saturday, June 24, Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Luise Ross Gallery, 511 W. 25th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, no. 307, 212-343-2161, free.

BEAUTIFUL TEXT The exhibit “Between the Lines: Text as Image. An Homage to Lorenzo Homar and the Reverend Pedro Pietri” celebrates the word as visual art. Pietri was one of the founders of the Nuyorican poets movement, and Homar was a celebrated printmaker and calligraphist. Through Sunday, September 10, Wednesday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., El Museo del Barrio, 1230 Fifth Ave. at 104th Street, 212-831-7272, $6 general, $4 students and seniors, free for members and children.

DADA PHOTOS One of the founders of the American Dada movement, Man Ray, is celebrated with an exhibit of his photography, “Man’s Men: Portraits by Man Ray.” Man Ray’s subjects include the philosophers Paul Eluard and Andre Breton, and fellow Dadaist Marcel Duchamp. Through Friday, June 30, Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Zabriskie Gallery, 41 E. 57th St., between Park and Madison avenues, 212-752-1223, free.

FROM ALBANIA WITH LOVE Seven artists who participated in last year’s Tirana Biennale in Albania are featured in a “mini biennale” titled “Sweet Taboos.” Artists Adel Abdessemed, Ivan Grubanov, and Sejla Kameric are featured. Wednesday through Sunday, July 1, Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Apexart, 291 Church St., between Walker and White streets, 212-431-5270, free.

FLAVORFUL ART Painter and sculptor Rebecca Goyette presents her new exhibit, “Delicious.” The figures in the exhibit display a collision between tradition and mass culture, such as the sculpture “Junk Food Bride” (2005), who is covered in pizza and hot dogs. “Marie Antoinette” (2005) shows people eating strawberry cake under the folds of her massive dress. Through July 2, Thursday-Saturday, 1-6 p.m., New York Studio Gallery, 511 W. 25th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, #6-07, 612-987-1473, free.