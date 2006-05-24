Art
NEW IN NEW YORK Artist Bernardo Siciliano presents an exhibit of new paintings of nude figures and landscapes of New York, including views of the Williamsburg Bridge. Tonight through Friday, July 7, reception tonight at 5:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Forum Gallery, 745 Fifth Ave. at 57th Street, 212-355-4545, free.
