SCANDINAVIAN ART Swedish artist Julia Peirone presents “Reconstruction of Presence,” an exhibit of photographs with figures in ordinary situations set against plain backgrounds. Through Saturday, June 17, Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Daniel Cooney Gallery, 511 W. 25th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, suite 506, 212-255-8158, free.
