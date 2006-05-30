The New York Sun

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BROOKLYN TOUR Various galleries in DUMBO open their doors for the first monthly Gallery Walk, featuring receptions hosted by local artists. Galleries include 111 Front St., 20 Jay St., and 30 Washington St. Thursday, 5:30 p.m., 111 Front St., between Adams and Washington streets, DUMBO, Brooklyn, 718-222-2500, free. For a complete list of galleries, go towww.dumbo-newyork.com.

NATIVE AMERICAN ART Photographer Clifford Matias presents the opening of “Gateway to Nations Pow Wow,” a series of photographs taken at the 2006 Gateway to Nations Native American Festival at Floyd Bennett Field in Brooklyn. The Redhawk Dance Troupe performs traditional and contemporary dances to celebrate the exhibit. Thursday, 6 p.m., Brooklyn Historical Society, 128 Pierrepont St. at Clinton Street, Clinton, Brooklyn, 718-222-4111, free.

