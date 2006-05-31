This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

HILLS AND MOUNTS Robert Steele Gallery presents an exhibit of works on paper by Martyn Jones, “Overland.” Each painting in the series features swipes of bright colors on brighter backgrounds. Friday through Saturday, July 1, Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Robert Steele Gallery, 511 W. 25th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-243-0165, free.

FACES ANEW A retrospective of 31 paintings and cutouts by Alex Katz is on display. The aluminum cutout “One Flight Up” (1968) groups 38 heads-only portraits of faces caught in the middle of thinking or conversation. Through Saturday, June 17, Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., PaceWildenstein Gallery, 545 W. 22nd St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-989-4258, free.