This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

BIENNIAL AT HOME The 181st Annual is a biennial exhibit of contemporary American art, featuring 124 artists, including Thomas Nozkowski, Susanne Doremus, Sylvia Plimack Mangold, and Alexi Worth. The National Academy also provides award money to particpating artists. Through Sunday, June 18, Wednesday and Thursday, noon-5 p.m., Friday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., National Academy Museum, 1083 Fifth Ave. at 89th Street, 212-369-4880, $10 general, $5 students and seniors.

UPTOWN ART “Energy/Experimentation: Black Artists and Abstraction, 1964-1980” explores trends in black abstract art during the 1960s and 1970s. Fifteen artists, including Romare Beardon, Sam Gilliam, and William T. Williams, are featured. Through Sunday, July 2, Wednesday-Friday noon-6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday noon-6 p.m., Studio Museum in Harlem, 144 W. 125th St., between Lenox and Seventh avenues, 212-864-4500, $7 general, $3 students.

RUNNING WITH SCISSORS The work of the late sculptor and architect Juan Munoz is celebrated in a retrospective at Marion Goodman Gallery. Works such as the polyester resin sculptures “Two Figures With Scissors” (2000) and “Figure With Wind” (2000) show characters caught in mid-movement, while the steel sculpture “Derailment” (2000-01) shows piled-up train cars frozen in motion. Through Saturday, June 10, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Marion Goodman Gallery, 24 W. 57th St., between Fifth and Sixth avenues, 212-977-7160, free.

GRAND CONCOURSE ART The exhibit AIM 26 features 36 artists who participated in the Artists in the Marketplace program, a series of seminars designed to give artists exhibition spaces in the area. Themes from the exhibit range from urban landscapes to debates over race and gender. Artists include Tazeen Ahmed, Eduardo Cervantes, and Alison Ward. Through Sunday, October 22, Wednesday, noon-9 p.m., Thursday-Sunday, noon-6 p.m., Bronx Museum of the Arts, 1040 Grand Concourse at 165th Street, Bronx, 718-681-6000, $5 general, $3 students and seniors, free for members, free for all on Wednesdays.