PORTRAITS OF A LADY The Studio of Ben Solowey in Bedminster, Pa., presents “Woman Eternal,” a retrospective of portraits of the artist’s wife, Rae. The exhibit marks the centennial of her birth. Solowey spent the first part of his career in New York mingling with artists, and became friends with Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo, and then settled in eastern Pennsylvania to establish his farm and studio. Through Sunday, June 25, Saturday and Sunday, 1-5 p.m., Studio of Ben Solowey, 3551 Old Bedminster Rd., Bedminster, Pa., 215-795-0228, $5. For more information, go towww.solowey.com.

BROOKLYN STROLL Art collectors and curators open their doors for the Atlantic Avenue ArtWalk06, featuring more than 100 artists and their work. Children’s activities, live music, and public readings are offered. Saturday and Sunday, 1-6 p.m., Atlantic Avenue, between Hicks Street and Fourth Avenue, Brooklyn, 718-875-8993, free.

UPTOWN ART “Energy/Experimentation: Black Artists and Abstraction, 1964-1980” explores trends in black abstract art during the 1960s and 1970s.Fifteen artists, including Romare Beardon, Sam Gilliam, and William T. Williams, are featured. Through Sunday, July 2,Wednesday-Friday noon-6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday noon-6 p.m., Studio Museum in Harlem, 144 W. 125th St., between Lenox and Seventh avenues, 212-864-4500, $7 general, $3 students.

GRAND CONCOURSE ART The exhibit AIM 26 features 36 artists who participated in the Artists in the Marketplace program, a series of seminars designed to help artists find exhibition spaces in the area. Themes from the exhibit range from urban landscapes to debates over race and gender. Artists include Tazeen Ahmed, Eduardo Cervantes, and Alison Ward. Through Sunday, October 22, Wednesday, noon-9 p.m., Thursday-Sunday, noon-6 p.m., Bronx Museum of the Arts, 1040 Grand Concourse at 165th Street, Bronx, 718-681-6000, $5 general, $3 students and seniors, free for members, free for all on Wednesdays.