Art
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
VIDEO MOVES Digital artist Kurt Ralske presents Atemporal Etudes, a series of videos involving dimensional remapping. Mr. Ralske experiments with objects in motion, making them stop and start in unusual sequences. Tonight, 8:30 p.m., Location One, 20 Greene St., between Canal and Grand streets, 212-219-8242, $15 general, $10 students, seniors, and members.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.