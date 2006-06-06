The New York Sun

Art
SPLISH SPLASH Cheryl McGinnis Gallery presents the group exhibit “Swimmers, Bathers, and Posers,” featuring the artwork of Jessica Houston, Tony Gonzalez, and Margaret Murphy. Ms. Houston paints scenes of swimmers in and out of water, while Mr. Gonzalez photographs models in bathrooms. Ms. Murphy paints small, fashionable figures posed against vast, bright backgrounds. Above, Jessica Houston, “Weathering the Storm” (2006); right, “Isabella With Leaf” (2006). Through Friday, July 14, Tuesday-Friday, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Cheryl McGinnis Gallery, 1287 Madison Ave., between 91st and 92nd streets, no. 1, 212-722-1144, free.

EARLY OPENING The Whitney Museum of American Art celebrates its 75th anniversary with “Full House: Views of the Whitney’s Collection at 75.” The exhibit devotes the museum’s entire fifth floor to works by Edward Hopper. The Whitney’s collection holds more than 2,500 of Hopper’s paintings, drawings, and sketches. Wednesday, 11 a.m., Whitney Museum of American Art, 945 Madison Ave. at 75th Street, 800-944-8639, $15 general, $10 seniors, free for members, children, and students.

