Art
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
RAINY DAYS Paintings by Susan Goethel Campbell are on display in “Unknown Distance,” an exhibit of brushed ink works depicting various states of clouds and fog. She also explores the space and surroundings of buildings in the “Difficult Insight” series. Today through Saturday, July 8, Monday-Friday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Kathryn Markel Fine Arts, 29 West 20th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-366-5368, free.
