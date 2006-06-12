Art
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
NEW YORK SCENES The work of Rudy Burckhardt is on display in New York Paintings, an exhibit of work depicting various cityscapes, including a high-rise view of Sixth Avenue. Through Friday, July 28, Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m., Tibor de Nagy, 724 Fifth Ave., between 56th and 57th streets, 212-262-5050, free.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.