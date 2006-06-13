Art
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
GRAND CONCOURSE ART The exhibit AIM 26 features 36 artists who participated in the Artists in the Marketplace program, a series of seminars designed to help artists find exhibition spaces in the area. Artists include Tazeen Ahmed, Eduardo Cervantes, and Alison Ward. Through Sunday, October 22, Wednesday, noon-9 p.m., Thursday-Sunday, noon-6 p.m., Bronx Museum of the Arts, 1040 Grand Concourse at 165th Street, Bronx, 718-681-6000, $5 general, $3 students and seniors, free for members, free for all on Wednesdays.
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.