Art
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
INTO THIN AIR Monya Rowe Gallery presents “Air,” a group exhibit curated by artist Amy Sillman.The show seeks to explore interactions with air through works depicting clouds and empty space. Artists represented in the exhibit include Pamela Wilson-Ryckman, Jenny Monick, and Benjamin Butler. Friday through Friday, July 28, Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., 526 W. 26th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, no. 605, 646-234-8645, free.
