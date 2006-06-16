Art
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
HOME FROM WORK Artists Tim Lynch and Frank Lentini present “What Works,” a group show featuring works by 25 employees of the PaceWildenstein galleries. The exhibit features paintings, photography, sculptures, and installations, and explores how the artists are influenced by PaceWildenstein’s modern art by day before returning to their studios at night. Featured artists include Robert Selwyn, Joerg Lohse, and William Wood. Through Thursday, June 29, Tuesday-Sunday, noon-6 p.m., Gallery 117, 117 W. 21st St., between Sixth and Seventh avenues, 212-421-3292, free.
