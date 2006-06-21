This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

REAL LIFE The Museum of the City of New York presents “We Skate Hardcore: Photographs from Brooklyn’s Southside.” The exhibit features the work of Vincent Cianni, who photographed parts of Williamsburg, depicting scenes of daily life and various skaters. Through Monday, August 7, Tuesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Museum of the City of New York, 1220 Fifth Ave. at 103rd Street, 212-534-1672, $9 general, $5 students and seniors.

JAPANESE VIDEO Location One Gallery presents “Theory of Everything,” a screening of 10 videos by Japanese artists including Daisuke Nagatsuka, Kohei Kobayashi, and Taro Izumi.The screening is curated by Yuki Okumura. The residency program director of Location One, Nathalie Angles, is host of a post-screening discussion with the artists. Tonight, 7 p.m., Location One Gallery, 26 Greene St., between Grand and Canal streets, free.

INTERNATIONAL WOMEN Exit Art presents “Wild Girls,” a group exhibit of works by female artists from around the world, including Puerto Rico, South America, Eastern Europe, and South Asia. Artists include Monica Rodriguez, Georganne Deen, Alia Farid Abdal, Katarzyna Kozyra, and more. Saturday through Saturday, August 26, Tuesday-Thursday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday, noon-8 p.m., Exit Art, 475 Tenth Ave., between 36th and 37th streets, 212-966-7745, free.