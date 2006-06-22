This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

DEEP SEA DIVING The works of Ryo Toyonaga are on display in the exhibit “Scupltures in Clay, Metal, and Mixed Media.” The untitled works are inspired by the artist’s renditions of underwater creatures. Through Saturday, Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Charles Cowles Gallery, 537 W. 24th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-741-8999, free.

ARTISTIC REFLECTIONS The New-York Historical Society presents “Legacies: Contemporary Artists Reflect on Slavery,” a multimedia exhibit with works by 32 artists including Whitfield Lovell, Melvin Edwards, and Carrie Mae Weems.

Through Sunday, January 7, 2007, Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., New-York Historical Society, 170 Central Park West at 77th Street, 212-873-3400, $10 general, $5 students and seniors.