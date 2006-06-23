This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

SUMMER SWIM Robin Rice Gallery presents “Summertime,” a group photographic exhibit featuring the works of 40 artists including Roger Camp, Patricia McDonough, and Stewart Ferebee. Through Sunday, September 10, Thursday-Saturday, 1-7 p.m., Sunday, 1-6 p.m., Robin Rice Gallery, 325 W. 11th St., between Washington and Greenwich streets, 212-366-6660, free.

GLASS SCULPTURES The works of glassblower Dale Chihuly are on display at the New York Botanical Garden. He appears on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the garden’s bookstore to sign copies of his various art books. Sunday through Sunday, October 29, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., New York Botanical Garden, 200th Street and Kazimiroff Boulevard at Bronx River Parkway and Fordham Road, Bronx, 212-220-0503, $20 general, $18 students and seniors, $5 children. Advance tickets required.