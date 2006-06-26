Art
This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.
INSIDE AND OUTSIDE Briggs Robinson Gallery presents “Uncommon Threads,” a retrospective exhibit of works by fashion and furnishing designer Alexander Julian. The exhibit includes screenings of Alex Rose’s short film, “Listening to Color,” which spans the three decades of Mr. Julian’s career. Thursday through Wednesday, July 26, Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Briggs Robinson Gallery, 527 W. 29th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 212-560-9075, free.
