The New York Sun

Join
National

Art

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun
Art
Art

TAG ME Foley Gallery presents “Metabiotics,” an exhibit of photography and graffiti by Alexandre Orion. Mr. Orion traveled through Sao Paulo, Brazil, tagging walls with caricatures of flying men, prostitutes, and angel wings, and photographing their interactions of people on the street. Through Saturday, August 12, Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Foley Gallery, 547 W. 27th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, fifth floor, 212-244-9081, free.

FLASHING LIGHTS Location One Gallery presents an artist’s talk with Erwin Redl, who creates large-scale LED installations, including one that covered the facade of the Whitney Museum of American Art during the 2002 Biennial. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., Location One Gallery, 26 Greene St., between Grand and Canal streets, 212-334-3347, free.

FLY ME TO THE MOON Morgan Lehman Gallery presents the group show “Flight Plan,” an exhibit of paintings, photographs, and installations that explores travel through art. Artists represented include Dona Lief, Paul Villinski, Franklin Evans, and Brook Caballero. Thursday through Friday, July 28, Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Morgan Lehman Gallery, 317 Tenth Ave., between 28th and 29th streets, 212-268-6699, free.

Art
Art

This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

The New York Sun

Sections

More

CrosswordWatchMembershipsBecome a FounderNewslettersRSS FeedsAbout the SunLegalShop

© 2023 The New York Sun Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. The material on this site is protected by copyright law and may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used.

The New York Sun

Sign in or  Create a free account

By continuing you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use