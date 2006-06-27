This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

TAG ME Foley Gallery presents “Metabiotics,” an exhibit of photography and graffiti by Alexandre Orion. Mr. Orion traveled through Sao Paulo, Brazil, tagging walls with caricatures of flying men, prostitutes, and angel wings, and photographing their interactions of people on the street. Through Saturday, August 12, Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Foley Gallery, 547 W. 27th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, fifth floor, 212-244-9081, free.

FLASHING LIGHTS Location One Gallery presents an artist’s talk with Erwin Redl, who creates large-scale LED installations, including one that covered the facade of the Whitney Museum of American Art during the 2002 Biennial. Tomorrow, 7 p.m., Location One Gallery, 26 Greene St., between Grand and Canal streets, 212-334-3347, free.

FLY ME TO THE MOON Morgan Lehman Gallery presents the group show “Flight Plan,” an exhibit of paintings, photographs, and installations that explores travel through art. Artists represented include Dona Lief, Paul Villinski, Franklin Evans, and Brook Caballero. Thursday through Friday, July 28, Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Morgan Lehman Gallery, 317 Tenth Ave., between 28th and 29th streets, 212-268-6699, free.