FLASHING LIGHTS Location One Gallery presents an artist’s talk with Erwin Redl, who creates large-scale LED installations, including one that covered the facade of the Whitney Museum of American Art during the 2002 Biennial. Tonight, 7 p.m., Location One Gallery, 26 Greene St., between Grand and Canal streets, 212-334-3347, free.

FROM THE FAR EAST Thomas Erben Gallery presents “Personal Space: New Perspectives from China,” featuring works by eight individual artists and the Yixiangju artist group. Works include installations by Kai Xuan and Wang Peng. Tomorrow through Monday, July 24, Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Thomas Erben Gallery, 526 W. 26th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 4th floor, 212-645-8701, free.