This article is from the archive of The New York Sun before the launch of its new website in 2022. The Sun has neither altered nor updated such articles but will seek to correct any errors, mis-categorizations or other problems introduced during transfer.

FLASHING LIGHTS Location One Gallery presents an artist’s talk with Erwin Redl, who creates large-scale LED installations, including one that covered the facade of the Whitney Museum of American Art during the 2002 Biennial. Tonight, 7 p.m., Location One Gallery, 26 Greene St., between Grand and Canal streets, 212-334-3347, free.

FROM THE FAR EAST Thomas Erben Gallery presents “Personal Space: New Perspectives from China,” featuring works by eight individual artists and the Yixiangju artist group. Works include installations by Kai Xuan and Wang Peng. Tomorrow through Monday, July 24, Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Thomas Erben Gallery, 526 W. 26th St., between Tenth and Eleventh avenues, 4th floor, 212-645-8701, free.

